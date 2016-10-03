Data Dive: Russia, the fly in OPEC's ointment

If you've been watching the crude oil markets over the last 10 days, you’ve probably needed a bottle of Dramamine within reach. Since Sept. 21, the New York light crude price rallied 13 percent, boosted by the prospect of OPEC production cuts. Over that time, the daily swings have seen prices rise 5 percent and fall 4 percent.

Meanwhile, Russia is producing a record-high 11.75 million barrels per day. And that number casts a long shadow on how effective OPEC cuts will be if Russia doesn't join the reindeer games.

To put that number in context:

- the United States produces 8.7 million bpd

- Saudi Arabia, OPEC's largest producer, yields 10.5 million bpd

- Iran has produced 4.1 million bpd since Western sanctions were lifted in January.

(Source: U.S. Energy Information Administration)

The oil downturn hit U.S. shale producers hard, with more than 60 firms declaring bankruptcy in the first six months of 2016.

Saudi Arabia's budget has been under pressure. The kingdom cut ministers' salaries by 20 percent and scaling back financial perks for public sector employees.

But those countries' economies are growing. Russia, on the other hand, has been in a recession for six straight quarters. Recently, a Russian economic minister said he expects GDP to drop 0.5 percent to 0.6 percent in 2016.

Part of the hit to Russia's economy may be attributed to Western sanctions over the country's 2014 invasion of Ukraine. But a substantial amount is due to oil's volatility- and it's not hard to see why.

In 2013, oil and natural gas sales accounted for 68 percent of Russia’s total export revenues according to the EIA. And 50 percent of Russia's federal budget revenue that year came from mineral extraction taxes or export customs duties on oil and natural gas.

The last time Russia cut a production deal with OPEC was in 2001, when officials agreed to cut oil production. And Russia never ended up actually cutting production.

We will see in November if the countries can reach an agreement--and more importantly, if it will stick.