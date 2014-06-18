FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Billionaire's stake shakes Woolworths buyout of David Jones
Sections
Featured
Google bets anew on smartphones, pays $1.1 billion for HTC's Pixel division
Technology
Google bets anew on smartphones, pays $1.1 billion for HTC's Pixel division
Argentina's late subsidy payments hurt gas producers
Energy & Environment
Argentina's late subsidy payments hurt gas producers
U.S. allies force NSA to back down in encryption row
Cyber Risk
U.S. allies force NSA to back down in encryption row
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
June 18, 2014 / 1:35 AM / 3 years ago

Billionaire's stake shakes Woolworths buyout of David Jones

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australian billionaire Solomon Lew revealed on Wednesday he has bought a 9.89 percent stake in David Jones, casting a shadow over a $2 billion buyout by South Africa’s Woolworths Holdings.

Lew’s private investment company Australian Retail Investments told the Australian stock exchange in a regulatory filing it had voting power over 53.1 million David Jones shares, purchasing around half the stock on Monday.

David Jones shareholders are due to vote on the takeover offer, which would create one of the leading retailers in the southern hemisphere, on June 30. Woolworths shareholders have already approved the offer.

The deal requires the approval of a 50 percent majority of shareholders with at least 75 percent of the stock. But only votes cast at the meeting are counted, making the result dependent on traditionally lower turnout.

Reporting by Jane Wardell; Editing by Stephen Coates

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.