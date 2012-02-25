FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
David Morrissey joins "Walking Dead" cast as Governor
February 25, 2012 / 2:10 AM / 6 years ago

David Morrissey joins "Walking Dead" cast as Governor

Tim Kenneally

2 Min Read

Actor David Morrissey attends at the world premiere of "American Dreamz" at the Arclight Cinerama Dome in Hollywood April 11, 2006. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - British actor David Morrissey has been cast as The Governor in the hit zombie series “The Walking Dead,” AMC said Friday.

The Governor, from Robert Kirkman’s “Walking Dead” comic book, is the leader of Woodbury, a survivor settlement. Eventually, The Governor becomes the chief antagonist of former sheriff’s deputy Rick Grimes (portrayed by Andrew Lincoln) and his group.

The character is beyond creepy. (Warning: Spoilers galore in this paragraph.) In the comics, he keeps a zombified girl named Penny whom he says is his daughter, and at once point removes her teeth so he can kiss her. Readers of Kirkman’s “Dead” novel, “Rise of the Governor” learned that the character, who calls himself Philip Blake, is actually impersonating his ruthless dead brother.

Morrissey has starred in TV offerings such as “State of Play” and “Blackpool,” as well as films such as “The Reaping” and “The Other Boleyn Girl.” He has been nominated twice for a BAFTA Award.

The 16-episode season of “Walking Dead” begins production in Atlanta this spring.

Editing By Zorianna Kit

