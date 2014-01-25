Eurogroup chair hopes bad news will give bank tests credibility

A participant makes his way to a session during the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos January 24, 2014. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

DAVOS, Switzerland (Reuters) - The chairman of the Eurogroup of euro zone finance ministers said he hopes this year’s asset quality review and stress tests of European banks will reveal some bad news to give the process credibility.

“Actually I rather hope it’s going to unveil some unpleasantness because that will give us confidence that things are being done properly,” Jeroen Dijsselbloem told the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland on Saturday.