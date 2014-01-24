FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ECB's Draghi says unsound banks 'should go'
January 24, 2014 / 6:02 PM / 4 years ago

ECB's Draghi says unsound banks 'should go'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

European Central Bank (ECB) President Mario Draghi addresses a news conference at the European parliament in Brussels December 17, 2012 file photo. REUTERS/Laurent Dubrule

DAVOS, Switzerland (Reuters) - Banks that are found to be unviable by a European Central Bank asset quality review and stress tests this year should be shut down, ECB President Mario Draghi said on Friday.

Draghi told the World Economic Forum in Davos that the cleanup being undertaken by the ECB as it takes over banking supervision in Europe would enabling sound banks to finance themselves more cheaply and lend to the real economy.

“Shedding light on banks’ balance sheets should help them raise capital in the markets. And of course banks that should go, should go,” he said.

Writing by Paul Taylor; Editing by Paul Carrel and Sonya Hepinstall

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
