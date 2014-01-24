FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ECB's Draghi doesn't see deflation in euro area
Sections
Featured
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
Sports
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
U.S.
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
Iraq
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Davos
January 24, 2014 / 5:52 PM / 4 years ago

ECB's Draghi doesn't see deflation in euro area

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

European Central Bank (ECB) President Mario Draghi attends a session at the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos January 24, 2014. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

DAVOS, Switzerland (Reuters) - European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said on Friday he did not see deflation in the euro area, which he said is experiencing a “weak, fragile and uneven” recovery.

Euro zone inflation is running at 0.8 percent, well below the ECB’s target of just under 2 percent, but Draghi said: “I don’t see deflation in the euro area.”

Draghi added that the ECB’s “very accommodative” monetary policy is being passed into the euro zone economy.

“The other thing we are seeing in the last 3-4 months, is that both the improvement in financial markets and our very accommodative monetary policy in place since end 2011... are finally being passed through to the real economy,” he told the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

Writing by Paul Carrel

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.