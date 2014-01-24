ECB's Draghi doesn't see deflation in euro area

European Central Bank (ECB) President Mario Draghi attends a session at the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos January 24, 2014. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

DAVOS, Switzerland (Reuters) - European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said on Friday he did not see deflation in the euro area, which he said is experiencing a “weak, fragile and uneven” recovery.

Euro zone inflation is running at 0.8 percent, well below the ECB’s target of just under 2 percent, but Draghi said: “I don’t see deflation in the euro area.”

Draghi added that the ECB’s “very accommodative” monetary policy is being passed into the euro zone economy.

“The other thing we are seeing in the last 3-4 months, is that both the improvement in financial markets and our very accommodative monetary policy in place since end 2011... are finally being passed through to the real economy,” he told the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.