January 25, 2014 / 12:56 PM / 4 years ago

EU's Rehn: bank resolution mechanism plan may be improved

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Vice-President of the European Commission Olli Rehn speaks during the event hosted in honour of the Euro introduction in Latvia in Riga January 10, 2014. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

DAVOS, Switzerland (Reuters) - Europe’s plan for a banking resolution mechanism may be improved in talks with the European Parliament, EU Economic and Monetary Affairs Commissioner Olli Rehn said on Saturday.

“It certainly may still be improved and that’s something that in the next two months in discussion with the European Parliament we will need to look at it,” he said during a panel discussion at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble, speaking on the same panel, said without a sound legal basis the bank resolution fund “will be destroyed” by courts.

On the issue of economic reform in the euro zone, Rehn hoped Italy could deliver: “I‘m looking forward to Italy using its recently born stronger political stability to launch a bold privatisaion plan and reforms.”

Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by Janet Lawrence

