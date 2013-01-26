FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
IMF urges mid-term plan for Japan debt reduction
#Business News
January 26, 2013

IMF urges mid-term plan for Japan debt reduction

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

International Monetary Fund chief Christine Lagarde speaks during a news conference at a hotel in Cocody, Abidjan January 8, 2013. REUTERS/ Thierry Gouegnon

DAVOS, Switzerland (Reuters) - The head of the International Monetary Fund called on Saturday for Japan to put forward a medium-term plan to reduce its public debt after this week’s bold monetary and fiscal stimulus measures.

IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde told the World Economic Forum in Davos: “Japan has made very important decisions. We are very interested in these policies. We would like them to complement it with a mid-term plan on how the debt would be reduced.”

Reporting by Lisa Jucca; Writing by Paul Taylor

The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
