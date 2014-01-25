FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BOJ's Kuroda optimistic on Japan growth, inflation outlook
January 25, 2014 / 2:01 PM / 4 years ago

BOJ's Kuroda optimistic on Japan growth, inflation outlook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Haruhiko Kuroda, Governor of the Bank of Japan gestures during a session at the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos January 24, 2014. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

DAVOS, Switzerland (Reuters) - Japanese inflation should hit the Bank of Japan’s target of 2 percent within two years, Bank of Japan chief Haruhiko Kuroda said on Saturday, and he voiced optimism about the growth outlook.

“Now the situation has completely changed and I‘m quite optimistic as far as economic growth and appropriate two percent inflation are concerned,” Kuroda told the World Economic Forum in Davos.

“They will be achieved but we are only half way. There’s still a long way to go. We have to be mindful that there could be downside risks or upside risks from inside the country or abroad.”

Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by Mark Heinrich

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
