FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
'Middle-class Joe' Biden tells Davos bosses to look after workers
Sections
Featured
Fierce winds stir deadly California wildfires as teams search for victims
California wildfires
Fierce winds stir deadly California wildfires as teams search for victims
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Money
January 20, 2016 / 6:41 PM / 2 years ago

'Middle-class Joe' Biden tells Davos bosses to look after workers

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

U.S. Vice President Joe Biden addresses the attendees during the Annual Meeting 2016 of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

DAVOS, Switzerland (Reuters) - U.S. Vice President Joe Biden criticized modern corporate “short-termism” on Wednesday and urged chief executives gathered in Davos to look after their workers as well as their shareholders.

Relishing his nickname of “middle-class Joe”, he told delegates at the World Economic Forum annual meeting that the middle classes, the backbone of economies and democracies, now faced unprecedented threats from technological change.

“My call to action here is simple - embrace your obligation to workers as well as your shareholders,” Biden said, criticizing the recent trend by firms to return mountains of cash to investors by buying back stock rather than investing for the future.

Many of the world’s wealthiest and most powerful people are gathered in the Swiss Alps this week to discuss business and the wider state of the world, against a backdrop of tumbling stock markets and increased geopolitical tensions.

Those market ructions are dominating many conversations, although the challenges and opportunities of the so-called fourth industrial revolution - an umbrella term for robotics, artificial intelligence and hyperconnectivity - remain the official topic of this year’s meeting.

Many experts fear the next wave of innovations will destroy millions of jobs, hollowing out middle-income employment across manufacturing and the service sectors, even as new highly skilled computing jobs are created.

That, Biden said, represented a major threat to all members of society.

“When the middle class does well, the wealthy do very well, and the poor have a ladder up,” he said.

Reporting by Ben Hirschler; Editing by Alexander Smith

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.