BlackRock CEO says Trump economic policies may be 'loud, noisy and strong'

Larry Fink, Chairman and CEO of BlackRock, gestures as he speaks at the BlackRock Asia Media Forum in Hong Kong, China on May 17, 2016.

DAVOS, Switzerland (Reuters) - Talks with members of the incoming Donald Trump administration suggest their economic policies will be "loud, noisy and strong" the head of BlackRock, the world's largest money manager, said on Friday.

Larry Fink told the World Economic Forum in Davos such policies were set to support U.S. markets for at least the first 100 days of Trump's presidency.

But he said it was still not clear to him how the new administration planned to pay for massive stimulus measures including investments in ageing infrastructure.