7 months ago
BlackRock CEO says Trump economic policies may be 'loud, noisy and strong'
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
Commentary
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
#Big Story 15
January 20, 2017 / 10:51 AM / 7 months ago

BlackRock CEO says Trump economic policies may be 'loud, noisy and strong'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Larry Fink, Chairman and CEO of BlackRock, gestures as he speaks at the BlackRock Asia Media Forum in Hong Kong, China on May 17, 2016.Lisa Jucca/File Photo

DAVOS, Switzerland (Reuters) - Talks with members of the incoming Donald Trump administration suggest their economic policies will be "loud, noisy and strong" the head of BlackRock, the world's largest money manager, said on Friday.

Larry Fink told the World Economic Forum in Davos such policies were set to support U.S. markets for at least the first 100 days of Trump's presidency.

But he said it was still not clear to him how the new administration planned to pay for massive stimulus measures including investments in ageing infrastructure.

Reporting by Noah Barkin and Dmitry Zhdannikov

