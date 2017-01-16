FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
Trump's trade stance to have limited impact on Brazil: Meirelles
#Big Story 15
January 16, 2017 / 8:41 PM / 7 months ago

Trump's trade stance to have limited impact on Brazil: Meirelles

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Brazil's Finance Minister Henrique Meirelles gestures as he attends a meeting with businessmen in Curitiba, Brazil, December 20, 2016.Rodolfo Buhrer

DAVOS (Reuters) - President-elect Donald Trump's protectionist stance and promises to curb immigration will have limited impact on the Brazilian economy, Finance Minister Henrique Meirelles said on Monday.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Meirelles said the appreciation of the Brazilian real is due to the improving prospects of the economy, which has been in recession for two years.

He added that he expects to ink a fiscal rescue plan with the cash-strapped state of Rio de Janeiro next Monday.

Reporting by Sujata Rao; Writing by Alonso Soto; Editing by Bill Rigby

