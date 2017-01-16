Trump's trade stance to have limited impact on Brazil: Meirelles

Brazil's Finance Minister Henrique Meirelles gestures as he attends a meeting with businessmen in Curitiba, Brazil, December 20, 2016.

DAVOS (Reuters) - President-elect Donald Trump's protectionist stance and promises to curb immigration will have limited impact on the Brazilian economy, Finance Minister Henrique Meirelles said on Monday.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Meirelles said the appreciation of the Brazilian real is due to the improving prospects of the economy, which has been in recession for two years.

He added that he expects to ink a fiscal rescue plan with the cash-strapped state of Rio de Janeiro next Monday.