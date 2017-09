Jiang Jianqing, Chairman of the Board, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, Christine Lagarde, Managing Director, International Monetary Fund (IMF), Fang Xinghai, Director-General, International Economic Department, Office of the Central Leading Group for Financial and Economic Affairs of China and Gary D. Cohn (L-R), President and Chief Operating Officer, Goldman Sachs, arrive for the session 'Where Is the Chinese Economy Heading?' of the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland January 21, 2016. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich -

BEIJING (Reuters) - China is learning to communicate seamlessly with its market, Fang Xinghai, vice chairman of the country’s securities regulator said on Thursday.

Fang’s comments were made at the World Economic Forum in Davos, which was monitored by Reuters via a video feed.

The comments come amid wider criticism that the country’s regulators have problems communicating effectively with financial markets.