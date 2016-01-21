FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China will honor its commitment on reforms related to SDR entry
#Business News
January 21, 2016 / 9:38 AM / 2 years ago

China will honor its commitment on reforms related to SDR entry

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Fang Xinghai, Director-General, International Economic Department, Office of the Central Leading Group for Financial and Economic Affairs of China attends the session 'Where Is the Chinese Economy Heading?' of the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland January 21, 2016. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s securities regulator said on Thursday that China will honor its commitment on reforms related to the International Monetary Fund’s special drawing rights entry.

Fang Xinghai, vice chairman of China Securities Regulatory Commission, made his comments at a session at the World Economic Forum in Davos, seen in a video feed monitored by Reuters.

Fang reiterated that there is no basis for China to devalue its currency based on economic fundamentals.

In the same session, IMF’s Christine Lagarde expressed her doubt that China will actually complete reform undertaking in line with the criteria attached to SDR basket entry.

Reporting By Beijing Monitoring Desk and Kevin Yao; Editing by Sam Holmes

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
