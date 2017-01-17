FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
China's Xi says no one will emerge a winner in a trade war
January 17, 2017 / 10:50 AM / 7 months ago

China's Xi says no one will emerge a winner in a trade war

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Chinese President Xi Jinping attends the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland January 17, 2017.Ruben Sprich

DAVOS, Switzerland (Reuters) - Chinese President Xi Jinping warned countries on Tuesday against returning to protectionist trade policies, saying there would be no winners in a trade war.

Likening protectionism to "locking oneself in a dark room" to protect from danger but also depriving the room of "light and air", he told countries not to pursue their own interests at the expense of others.

"No one will emerge as a winner in a trade war," Xi told the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

Reporting by Elizabeth Piper and Noah Barkin

