Elections don't cloud improving euro zone outlook: ECB's Villeroy

Governor of the Bank of France Francois Villeroy de Galhau attends a press conference after the Franco-German Financial Council meeting in Berlin, Germany, September 23, 2016.

PARIS (Reuters) - A series of elections in major European countries this year like France and Germany will not derail the improving euro zone economic outlook, ECB governing council member Francois Villeroy de Galhau said in a Bloomberg television interview on Friday.

"Clearly (the euro zone economy) is firming. All signs point to the same direction and I don't feel that the electoral cycle will change this economic mood," he said in the interview on the sidelines of the meeting of business and economic leaders in Davos, Switzerland.