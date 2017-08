Christine Lagarde, Managing Director, International Monetary Fund (IMF) attends the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland January 18, 2017.

DAVOS, Switzerland (Reuters) - Protectionist policies from the new U.S. administration of President Donald Trump will probably have a negative impact on the economy, overshadowing any positive gains from economic stimulus measures, the head of the IMF said on Friday.

"Overall, it probably won't be net positive," managing director Christine Lagarde told a panel at the World Economic Forum in Davos.