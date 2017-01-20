FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
French finance minister warns U.S. against unilateral bank deregulation
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
Commentary
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
January 20, 2017 / 9:54 AM / 7 months ago

French finance minister warns U.S. against unilateral bank deregulation

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

French Finance Minister Michel Sapin speaks during an interview with Reuters in his office at the Bercy Ministry in Paris, France, October 4, 2016.Jacky Naegelen

DAVOS, Switzerland (Reuters) - France's finance minister has cautioned incoming U.S. President Donald Trump against taking unilateral steps to deregulate the U.S. financial industry, stressing the need for international coordination.

    In an interview with Reuters at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Finance Minister Michel Sapin said regulations agreed among G20 countries in the aftermath of the global financial crisis were vital to prevent future turmoil and could not be reversed by a single member.

"Each government is obviously free to have fiscal, competitiveness and corporate policies," Sapin said. "But on financial regulation issues, there is international cooperation."

Sapin added that unilateral moves by Washington "would not be welcome and to a certain point would not be possible."

France's central bank governor, Francois Villeroy de Galhau, also expressed concern last month about the incoming U.S. administration respecting new international bank capital requirement rules being negotiated by the Basel Committee of regulatory supervisors.

Reporting by Noah Barkin, writing by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Toby Chopra

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.