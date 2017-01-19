FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Goldman CEO says still unclear on Brexit relocation plans: Bloomberg
#Business News
January 19, 2017 / 11:34 AM / 7 months ago

Goldman CEO says still unclear on Brexit relocation plans: Bloomberg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CEO of Goldman Sachs Lloyd Blankfein departs after meeting India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a breakfast in the Manhattan borough of New York September 29, 2014.Carlo Allegri

LONDON (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Chief Executive Lloyd Blankfein said on Thursday that he still doesn't know if there will be just one location the bank will relocate operations to in order to deal with Britain's exit from the European Union.

Blankfein said in an interview with Bloomberg television at the World Economic Forum in Davos that the firm will be able to make whatever changes it needs to within two years.

He said that the bank has also slowed down the rate at which it is moving operations into Britain following the country's vote to leave the EU.

On Wednesday, German newspaper Handelsblatt said the bank is considering moving 1,000 jobs to Frankfurt to deal with Britain's exit from the European Union.

Reporting by Anjuli Davies; Writing by Rachel Armstrong; editing by Carolyn Cohn

