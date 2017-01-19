Alibaba not interested in acquisitions, more interested in partnerships

DAVOS, Switzerland (Reuters) - China's Alibaba is not interested in acquisitions this year as it is in partnerships, Alibaba Executive Chairman Jack Ma said on Thursday.

"I am not interested in acquisitions. I am more interested in partnerships," Ma said at a news conference on Alibaba's Olympic sponsorship deal, when he asked about his company's plans for the year. "We want to look for partners and empower them to be powerful," he said.

