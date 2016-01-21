French PM says Brexit would be tragedy, hopes for progress in February

DAVOS (Reuters) - It would be a tragedy if Britain left the European Union, French Prime Minister Manuel Valls said on Thursday, adding that he hoped an EU leaders summit in February would allow for progress toward a deal.

British Prime Minister David Cameron hopes to win a deal on reforms with the European Union at February summit, opening the way for a referendum on membership which could take place as early as June. He will also meet EU leaders in Davos to press his case.

“We must find a compromise, everybody is contributing to this and I hope that the February meeting will allow us to make progress, that at least it will be a decisive step,” Valls told the World Economic Forum in Davos.

“Seeing Britain leave the European Union would be a tragedy,” he added. “We must do everything for Britain and the British people ... to stay in the European Union. But of course not at just any condition, that wouldn’t make sense.”