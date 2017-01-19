Viewsroom: Davos goes topsy-turvy

NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - Team Trump is AWOL at the World Economic Forum's annual alpine shindig while Theresa May's Brexit plan has people on edge. That left it to China's Xi Jinping to defend globalization. Elsewhere, U.S. bank earnings disappoint. And Snapchat considers making investor rights disappear.
