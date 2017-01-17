FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
EBRD boss says 'big question' over its Russia lending freeze as Trump takes power
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Exchange-Traded Funds
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Charlottesville shrouds Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville shrouds Confederate statues
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Big Story 15
January 17, 2017 / 11:49 AM / 7 months ago

EBRD boss says 'big question' over its Russia lending freeze as Trump takes power

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) President Suma Chakrabarti speaks during an interview in Kiev, Ukraine, July 2, 2015.Valentyn Ogirenko/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - The head of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development said on Tuesday it was a "big question" whether the bank's Russian lending freeze would change when Donald Trump takes over as president of the United States, the EBRD's largest shareholder.

EBRD chief Suma Chakrabarti told the Reuters Global Markets Forum that the bank's other big shareholders, particularly in Europe, were also likely to determine the future of the freeze which has been in place since mid-2014.

"It's a big question whether the political change in the U.S. will lead to a change in the shareholder guidance," Chakrabarti said, adding it was also likely to take time to see what the Trump administration's view would be.

"From my viewpoint, such big decisions, such as the guidance to give on this issue, is best done by consensus amongst the shareholders."

Reporting by Marc Jones; Editing by Mark Trevelyan

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.