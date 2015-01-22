FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Serbia's Vucic says in no doubt over new IMF deal
January 22, 2015 / 3:46 PM / 3 years ago

Serbia's Vucic says in no doubt over new IMF deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DAVOS, Switzerland/BELGRADE (Reuters) - Serbia will undoubtedly seal a new precautionary loan deal with the International Monetary Fund on Feb. 23, Prime Minister Aleksandar Vucic said on Thursday.

Serbia agreed the terms of a 1 billion euro ($1.16 billion) deal with the IMF in November, but the package requires the approval of the IMF board in Washington in February.

“There are a lot of difficult aspects for Serbian side but today I can say there are no doubts we are going to reach that agreement on Feb 23rd and regarding implementation process,” Vucic told the Reuters Global Markets Forum in Davos.

“I am a bit afraid of the situation and needed reforms in our public enterprises, and of course about right-sizing of our public administration. Nevertheless, I‘m convinced that we will be very persistent and at the end pretty much successful.”

($1 = 0.8607 euros)

Reporting by Aleksandar Vasovic and Kirsten Donovan; Writing by Matt Robinson

