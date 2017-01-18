FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
China's Yonghui Superstores, Bain to buy U.S.-based Daymon for $413 million
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump's tough talk on Pakistan could backfire
War in Afghanistan
Trump's tough talk on Pakistan could backfire
North Korea shipments to Syria chemical arms agency halted
North Korea
North Korea shipments to Syria chemical arms agency halted
Tracking food by blockchain
Future of Money
Tracking food by blockchain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
January 18, 2017 / 3:56 AM / 7 months ago

China's Yonghui Superstores, Bain to buy U.S.-based Daymon for $413 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG (Reuters) - China's supermarket chain operator Yonghui Superstores Co Ltd (601933.SS) said it would team up with Bain Capital Private Equity to buy U.S. retail services group Daymon Worldwide Inc for $413 million.

Yonghui will invest $165 million for a 40 percent stake in Daymon, while Bain Capital will buy 60 percent, the Chinese firm said in a statement late on Tuesday. It said it would fund the deal by bank borrowing and cash.

Bain Capital said separately it would buy the stake from existing shareholders of Daymon. Daymon's expertise ranges from private brand development to strategy and branding, sourcing and logistics, retail merchandising services and consumer experience marketing.

The global retail market is expected to reach $28 trillion by 2019 at an average annual growth rate of 3.8 percent, while Asia's retail sales are expected to exceed $10 trillion by 2018, Bain Capital said.

Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.