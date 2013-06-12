FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
DBS may review Danamon deal if allowed only a 40 percent stake: report
June 12, 2013 / 1:11 AM / in 4 years

DBS may review Danamon deal if allowed only a 40 percent stake: report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A woman walks in front of Danamon Bank headquarters in Jakarta May 22, 2013. REUTERS/Beawiharta

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - DBS Group Holdings Ltd (DBSM.SI) may review its planned acquisition of a stake in Indonesia’s PT Bank Danamon (BDMN.JK) if the Singapore lender is allowed to buy only a 40 percent share, DBS’s chairman told Singapore’s Business Times newspaper.

Earlier this month, DBS extended its agreement with Temasek Holdings Pte Ltd TEM.UL to purchase the Singapore state investor’s controlling 67.4 percent stake in Danamon for two more months, after the Indonesian central bank approved the deal but capped DBS’s share at 40 percent.

“At 40 percent, the economics will be challenging as it will not allow us to integrate with our existing business in Indonesia,” DBS Chairman Peter Seah was quoted as saying. “It will require a review of the economics of the transaction.”

DBS previously proposed a $7.2 billion takeover bid for all of Danamon, Indonesia’s sixth-largest bank, in 2012.

Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Ryan Woo

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
