Turnstiles not in use are shown at a closed Metro station in Silver Spring, Maryland March 16, 2016. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Washington’s troubled Metro subway system will reopen at 5 a.m. EDT on Thursday after a day-long shutdown for safety checks to power cables, Metro General Manager Paul Wiedefeld said on Wednesday.

He told a news conference that some stations may remain closed if repairs were not finished by the scheduled reopening time.