Uber, Lyft announce plans during Washington Metro shutdown

(Reuters) - Uber Technologies Inc [UBER.UL] will cap surge pricing in the Washington area at 3.9 times base fares during the shutdown of the Metro system on Wednesday.
It also said it will offer a $25 credit to new users towards a first ride during the shutdown.
Lyft said it would offer new users $20 off their first ride during the shutdown.
The Metro system will undergo an unprecedented 29-hour shutdown for an emergency safety investigation of power cabling, officials said on Tuesday.
