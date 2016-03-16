Uber, Lyft announce plans during Washington Metro shutdown

A rider walks down into the Metro subway system during the evening rush hour in Washington March 15, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

(Reuters) - Uber Technologies Inc [UBER.UL] will cap surge pricing in the Washington area at 3.9 times base fares during the shutdown of the Metro system on Wednesday.

It also said it will offer a $25 credit to new users towards a first ride during the shutdown.

Lyft said it would offer new users $20 off their first ride during the shutdown.

The Metro system will undergo an unprecedented 29-hour shutdown for an emergency safety investigation of power cabling, officials said on Tuesday.