Ukraine must stop 'punitive' military operation: Putin

DEAUVILLE France (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that he welcomed plans put forward by Ukrainian president-elect Petro Poroshenko, with whom he had a brief initial meeting earlier, to stop the violence in Ukraine.

However, he also said Ukraine must stop what he called a “punitive” military operation in its southeast region and warned Russia would retaliate with measures to protect its economy if Kiev signed an association pact with the European Union.