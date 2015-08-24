FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
De Beers cuts diamond prices by up to 9 percent: Bloomberg
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Big Story 10
August 24, 2015 / 4:41 PM / 2 years ago

De Beers cuts diamond prices by up to 9 percent: Bloomberg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A man enters a branch of De Beers at the Royal Exchange shopping centre in the City of London in this August 16, 2010 file photo. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

(Reuters) - De Beers, the world’s largest producer of rough diamonds by value, reduced prices for its diamonds by as much as 9 percent, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

De Beers, a unit of London-listed mining company Anglo American Plc, lowered prices after cuts to production failed to support demand, Bloomberg reported, citing three people familiar with the situation.

A sustained weakness in the diamond market this year has resulted in a softening of diamond prices.

Russian diamond miner Alrosa, the world’s largest miner of rough diamonds by carats produced, said in June it lowered diamond prices by 6 percent since the start of the year.

De Beers was not immediately available for comment.

Reporting By Mamidipudi Soumithri in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.