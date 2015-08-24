De Beers cuts diamond prices by up to 9 percent: Bloomberg

A man enters a branch of De Beers at the Royal Exchange shopping centre in the City of London in this August 16, 2010 file photo. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

(Reuters) - De Beers, the world’s largest producer of rough diamonds by value, reduced prices for its diamonds by as much as 9 percent, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

De Beers, a unit of London-listed mining company Anglo American Plc, lowered prices after cuts to production failed to support demand, Bloomberg reported, citing three people familiar with the situation.

A sustained weakness in the diamond market this year has resulted in a softening of diamond prices.

Russian diamond miner Alrosa, the world’s largest miner of rough diamonds by carats produced, said in June it lowered diamond prices by 6 percent since the start of the year.

De Beers was not immediately available for comment.