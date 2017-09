BEIRUT (Reuters) - Al-Qaeda-linked rebels in Syria have killed an Italian Jesuit priest who disappeared in the east of the country late last month, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

The British-based monitoring group cited local activists in the city of Raqqa with close links to the priest, Paolo Dall‘Oglio, saying he was “killed in the jails of the Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (group).”

It was not immediately possible to confirm the report.