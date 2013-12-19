Dealertrack Technologies to buy Dealer.com for about $1 billion

(Reuters) - U.S.-based Dealertrack Technologies Inc TRAK.O said it will buy automotive website Dealer.com from private equity firm Apax Partners in a deal valued at about $1 billion.

Dealertrack will pay London-based Apax, one of the oldest private equity firms, about $620 million in cash and 8.7 million shares of its common shares.

The deal is expected to add to Dealertrack’s profit.

Dealertrack’s shares, which closed at $42.80 on the Nasdaq on Thursday, were down about 3 percent in extended trading.