Carlyle Group to buy U.S. software data provider Dealogic for $700 million

A general view of the lobby outside of the Carlyle Group offices in Washington, May 3, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

(Reuters) - Carlyle Group LP said it would partner with other investors to buy U.S-based financial data provider Dealogic in a deal valued at $700 million.

Carlyle, one of the world’s largest private equity firms, said it would partner with Randall Winn, former chief executive officer of Capital IQ, and Euromoney Institutional Investor Plc for the deal.

Carlyle’s equity for the transaction will come from Carlyle Partners VI, a $13 billion U.S. buyout fund.

Dealogic’s software and data platform are the standard for the investment banking industry, Carlyle said in a statement.

Dealogic provides its data solutions to more than 500 clients globally including the world’s top 50 investment banks, Carlyle said.

Barclays Capital Inc and J.P. Morgan Limited are the financial advisors to the Carlyle Group and Deutsche Bank Securities Inc and Latham & Watkins (London) LLP is the legal advisor, the company said in a statement.

The deal is subject to regulatory approval and is expected to close by the end of 2014.