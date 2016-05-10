Dean Foods first-quarter profit beats Wall Street expectations

(Reuters) - Dean Foods Co (DF.N), the largest U.S. dairy processor, reported a better-than-expected profit for the first quarter, compared to a year-ago loss, as raw milk costs fell.

The Dallas-based company posted first-quarter earnings of $39 million, or 43 cents a share, compared with a loss of $74 million, or 78 cents a share, for the same period a year ago.

“Solid execution across all functions led to continued improvement in our financial and operational performance from Q4 to Q1,” Chief Executive Officer Gregg Tanner said in a statement.

The company, which owns dairy brands Land O Lakes, Meadow Gold and others, said a key measure of raw milk costs fell 14 percent from the year-ago quarter.

First-quarter sales fell to $1.88 billion from $2.5 billion while volumes of all its products, featuring milk, cream and related products, fell 3.2 percent from a year earlier to 641 million gallons.

In the second quarter, Dean expects volume declines in the low single digits, a slight decrease in raw milk costs, and adjusted earnings of between 32 cents and 40 cents a share.

Adjusting for one-time items, Dean Foods had a first-quarter profit of 45 cents a share. Analysts on average had expected a profit of 38 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

A day prior to announcing first-quarter results, Dean Foods acquired Friendly’s Ice Cream in a $155 million purchase expected to add approximately 6 cents to earnings per share in 2016.

Shares of Dean Foods fell 1.3 percent to $17.98 on the New York Stock Exchange.