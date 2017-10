(Reuters) - Top U.S. dairy company Dean Foods Co (DF.N) reported a fourth-quarter profit, helped by higher milk prices.

The company reported a net profit of $37 million, or 20 cents per share, for the quarter ended December 31, compared with a loss of $9.8 million, or 5 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $3.0 billion from $2.9 billion a year earlier.