Factbox: Advice from 'Dear Abby' columnist Pauline Phillips
#People News
January 17, 2013 / 8:46 PM / in 5 years

Factbox: Advice from 'Dear Abby' columnist Pauline Phillips

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Examples of the pithy advice that columnist Pauline Phillips, who wrote under name Abigail Van Buren, gave readers of her Dear Abby column”:

* “A bad habit never disappears miraculously; it’s an undo-it-yourself project.”

* “If you want children to keep their feet on the ground, put some responsibility on their shoulders.”

* “People who fight fire with fire usually end up with ashes.”

* “The less you talk, the more you’re listened to.”

* “If you want a place in the sun, you’ve got to put up with a few blisters.”

* “Wisdom doesn’t automatically come with old age. Nothing does - except wrinkles.”

* “There are two kinds of people in the world - those who walk into a room and say, ‘There you are’ and those who say, ‘Here I am.'”

Editing by Vicki Allen and Bill Trott

