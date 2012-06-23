FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BP shuts down production, evacuates workers due to Tropical Storm Debby
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
World
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
June 23, 2012 / 3:16 PM / 5 years ago

BP shuts down production, evacuates workers due to Tropical Storm Debby

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HOUSTON (Reuters) - BP Plc said on Saturday the company was shutting down Gulf of Mexico oil and gas production and stepping up worker evacuations as Tropical Storm Debby churned in the basin.

BP, the largest oil producer in the Gulf, said instructions had been given “to secure wells currently being drilled and to shut-in oil and gas production at BP-operated platforms until this work can be safely resumed.”

The company had begun evacuating workers not essential to production earlier on Saturday. BP said more evacuations would continue as long as weather permits.

Reporting By Kristen Hays; Editing by Paul Simao

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.