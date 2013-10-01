FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dimon, bank executives to meet Obama on Wednesday over debt ceiling: WSJ
#Business News
October 1, 2013 / 1:27 AM / in 4 years

Dimon, bank executives to meet Obama on Wednesday over debt ceiling: WSJ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JPMorgan Chase & Co CEO Jamie Dimon speaks about the state of the global economy at a forum hosted by the Council on Foreign Relations (CFR) in Washington October 10, 2012. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

(Reuters) - JP Morgan chief executive Jamie Dimon is headed for a scheduled meeting, along with other bank executives, with President Barack Obama on Wednesday, the Wall Street Journal reported.

While talking to WSJ, an industry participant said concern over the debt ceiling battle would be raised during the meeting.

Speaking to WSJ, a White House official said, “The president will meet members of the Financial Services Forum at the White House while they are in town for their annual meeting.”

JP Morgan was not immediately available for comments.

Reporting by Varun Aggarwal in Bangalore; Editing by Ryan Woo

