Belgium's Deceuninck seals five-year financing deal
July 17, 2012 / 8:00 PM / 5 years ago

Belgium's Deceuninck seals five-year financing deal

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Belgian PVC window frame maker Deceuninck (DECB.BR) said on Tuesday it had secured 140 million euro ($171 million) of financing from a syndicate of banks to cover the next five years.

“This agreement finally concludes one of the most challenging chapters in the 75 year history of Deceuninck,” Chief Executive Tom Debusschere said in a statement.

The new five year funds will replace credit facilities put in place in September 2009, consisting of a syndicated bank facility expiring in September 2013 and senior secured notes maturing in September 2014.

The new financing consists of a 100 million euro multi-currency revolving credit facility and a 40 million euro three-and-a-half year term loan.

Deceuninck, which has suffered from declining or stagnant construction markets and rising raw material costs, said the conditions had eased compared with the existing loans and that it was now allowed to pay a dividend.

The new financing deal has been agreed with five financial services groups -- ING, BNP Paribas Fortis, KBC, Commerzbank and Banque LB Lux.

Deceuninck, which also makes a range of PVC-based products for the construction industry and also acoustic walls out of recycled PVC, such as along highways, is active across Europe, in Turkey and in the United States. ($1 = 0.8188 euros) (Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop)

