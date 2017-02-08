France's Renault stake blocks deeper Nissan deal: CEO
PARIS Renault and alliance partner Nissan are ready to forge closer capital ties but will only do so if France sells its Renault stake, Chief Executive Carlos Ghosn said on Friday.
Activist hedge fund Marcato Capital Management LP reported a 6 percent stake in Deckers Outdoor Corp (DECK.N), saying the footwear and apparel maker's shares were "undervalued" and an "attractive investment".
Marcato Capital said it intends to hold discussions with Deckers regarding its business, strategies and other matters.
Marcato said the talks may include options to boost stockholder value through strategic alternatives such as acquisitions.
Deckers shares were up more than 9 percent at $49.07 in late afternoon trading on Wednesday.
LONDON Investors expecting a deal this year in Tata Steel's talks to merge its European assets with Germany's Thyssenkrupp risk disappointment, given complications associated with the Indian-owned firm's British pension scheme.
NEW YORK CSX Corp has extended the director nomination deadline for its board of directors, giving the U.S. railroad company more time to reach an agreement with an activist investor and industry veteran Hunter Harrison.