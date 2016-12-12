FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Deepwater says commercial operations start at Block Island Wind Farm
December 12, 2016 / 7:02 PM / 8 months ago

Deepwater says commercial operations start at Block Island Wind Farm

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Privately held power developer Deepwater Wind said on Monday that commercial operations had begun at its Block Island Wind Farm, which will deliver electricity into New England's grid.

This will be the United States' first offshore wind farm and will supply most of the power on Block Island, Rhode Island, according to the company's website.

The energy produced from the wind farm is linked to the New England grid by the National Grid’s new "sea2shore" submarine transmission cable system, according to a statement from Deepwater, which is principally owned by an entity of investment firm D.E. Shaw Group.

Reporting by Karen Rodrigues in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
