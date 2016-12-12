Atlanta zoo names twin giant pandas 'Elegant' and 'Joy'
Thousands of giant panda fans from around the world have chosen the names Ya Lun and Xi Lun for the new female twins at the Atlanta zoo, officials said on Monday.
Privately held power developer Deepwater Wind said on Monday that commercial operations had begun at its Block Island Wind Farm, which will deliver electricity into New England's grid.
This will be the United States' first offshore wind farm and will supply most of the power on Block Island, Rhode Island, according to the company's website.
The energy produced from the wind farm is linked to the New England grid by the National Grid’s new "sea2shore" submarine transmission cable system, according to a statement from Deepwater, which is principally owned by an entity of investment firm D.E. Shaw Group.
BRUSSELS The European Commission on Monday cleared four renewable energy support schemes in France, as well as Danish support for energy intensive users, saying they were in line with European Union rules on state aid.
LONDON Squid and chips - hardly a household favorite at the moment but a new study suggests traditional cold-water fish like cod and haddock are disappearing from Britain's warming waters.