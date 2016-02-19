Deere posts lower quarterly earnings, cuts full-year outlook

Equipment for sale is seen at a John Deere dealer in Denver May 14, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking - RTX1E4RJ

(Reuters) - Deere & Co (DE.N) cut its fiscal-year sales and profit outlook and reported lower quarterly earnings on Friday as farmers’ declining income weakened demand for agricultural equipment, and its shares fell more than 4 percent.

The maker of John Deere tractors said it now expected farming and construction equipment sales to fall 10 percent in the year ending in October, compared with an earlier forecast of a 7 percent decline. It lowered its earnings outlook to $1.3 billion from $1.4 billion.

On a conference call following the results, the company said its new contract with the United Auto Workers increased the option for factory downtime to 16 weeks from 10. The increase gives the company additional factory flexibility as demand for new equipment wanes during the U.S. farm economy’s third year of decline.

Sales of Deere’s agricultural equipment, the company’s larger segment, have fallen as lower prices for commodities such as corn and soybeans have slashed farmers’ income.

The company said it expected North American sales of agricultural equipment to decline 15 percent to 20 percent industrywide in 2016.

Farm income has also fallen in Europe, while Brazil, the world’s top exporter of soybeans, has slid further into a recession.

Equipment sales fell 23 percent in the construction and forestry segment. Deere attributed the decline to lower shipment volumes and unfavorable currency exchange rates.

For the current quarter, Deere expects total equipment sales to fall 8 percent from a year earlier.

“A key issue will be Deere’s ability to maintain good cost control with revenue declines in both its business units,” Jefferies analyst Stephen Volkmann said in a note.

Shares of Deere were down 4.3 percent at $76.91 in afternoon trading.

Net income attributable to Deere fell 34 percent to $254.4 million, or 80 cents per share, in the first quarter ended on Jan. 31 from $387 million, or $1.12 per share, a year earlier.

Analysts on average expected a profit of 70 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

At the John Deere Capital Corp financial unit, net income fell to $99.9 million from $133.6 million. Deere attributed the drop to declines in leased equipment value, unfavorable financing spreads and higher provision for credit losses.

The used farm and construction equipment market has grown in recent years. In particular, there were large volumes of agricultural equipment trade-ins three or four years ago, when farm income was significantly higher.

“Most of the lease returns that are coming back today would have been written” at that time, Tony Huegel, Deere’s investor relations director, said on a conference call. “So recoveries aren’t as high as what they would have been historically.”