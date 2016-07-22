FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Deere to lay off 120 employees at Moline factory
#U.S.
July 22, 2016 / 1:50 PM / a year ago

Deere to lay off 120 employees at Moline factory

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Farm equipment maker Deere & Co said on Friday it would lay off about 120 production employees at its John Deere Harvester Works factory in east Moline, Illinois from Sept. 6.

The factory has about 1,050 production employees, the company said.

Deere said it continued to adjust its production workforce according to demand for products manufactured at each factory.

The company had earlier said it expected sales of agricultural equipment to fall this fiscal year.

Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey

