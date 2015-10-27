FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 27, 2015 / 7:20 PM / 2 years ago

Deezer postpones its initial public offering

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Music streaming service Deezer Chief Executive Officer Hans-Holger Albrecht speaks during a news conference in Paris, France, September 22, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

PARIS (Reuters) - Music streaming service Deezer said on Tuesday it had decided to postpone its initial public offering due to market conditions.

Deezer had aimed to raise 300 million euros ($343 million) selling new shares to fund marketing as it chases more subscribers to take on bigger rivals such as Apple (AAPL.O) and Sweden’s Spotify.

The company said it planned to review its fundraising options in the future and that it is well positioned to pursue the growth strategy.

Reporting by Maya Nikolaeva, editing by David Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
