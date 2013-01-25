FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Canada says talking to five manufacturers about new fighter jets
#Business News
January 25, 2013 / 8:14 PM / in 5 years

Canada says talking to five manufacturers about new fighter jets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OTTAWA (Reuters) - Canada said on Friday it was reaching out to five aircraft manufacturers as part of a drawn-out and troubled bid to replace the country’s aging fleet of CF-18 jets.

Canada announced in 2010 it would buy Lockheed-Martin Corp’s (LMT.N) F-35, but later reversed course, amid soaring cost estimates.

Ottawa has set aside C$9 billion ($8.9 billion) to buy the jets.

The public works ministry, confirming earlier leaks from senior government officials, said in a statement on Friday that Ottawa would talk to Lockheed Martin and four other firms:

* Boeing Co (BA.N), which makes the F-18 Super Hornet

* EADS EAD.PA, which makes the Eurofighter

* Saab AB SAAB.b.ST, which makes the Gripen

* Dassault Aviation (AVMD.PA), which makes the Rafale

Reporting by David Ljunggren

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
