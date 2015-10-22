FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Raytheon CEO expects to sign $1 billion radar contract with Qatar
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
Equifax hack likely exposed data of 143 million customers
Cyber Risk
Equifax hack likely exposed data of 143 million customers
A Democrat embrace, again
Politics
A Democrat embrace, again
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 22, 2015 / 2:42 PM / 2 years ago

Raytheon CEO expects to sign $1 billion radar contract with Qatar

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON Oct 22 (Reuters) - Raytheon Co, maker of the Patriot missile system, said it expects to finalize a contract for an early warning radar system with Qatar in 2016, valued at approximately $1 billion.

The deal had been approved by Congress and the U.S. government, but because of a change in the contract, Raytheon will again require congressional approval, Chief Executive Officer Tom Kennedy told analysts after reporting third-quarter earnings.

In 2013 the U.S. government notified Congress that Qatar was interested in purchasing one early warning radar system for $1.1 billion. (Reporting by Idrees Ali)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.