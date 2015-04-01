FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 1, 2015 / 3:26 PM / 2 years ago

Israel's missile shield passes major milestone: Pentagon

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The David’s Sling air and missile defense system being developed by the U.S. military and Israel met all its objectives in a series of recent tests, passing a major milestone for the program, the U.S. Missile Defense Agency said on Wednesday.

The system successfully intercepted “threat representative targets” in the tests, said Rick Lehner, spokesman for the agency, which conducted the third series of tests of the system’s Stunner interceptor, together with the Israel Missile Defense Organization (IMDO), in recent days.

“This test series is a major milestone in the development of the David’s Sling Weapon and provides confidence in future Israeli capabilities to defend against the developing threat,” he said.

Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
