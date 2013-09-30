Pratt & Whitney wins $2.5 billion contract for weapons spare parts

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Pratt & Whitney, a unit of United Technologies Corp (UTX.N), has won a contract worth up to $2.5 billion to help provide the U.S. military with spare parts for weapons systems, the Defense Logistics Agency announced on Monday.

The contract will run through September 30, 2018 and provide parts for the Army, Navy, Air Force and Marine Corps.

The contract was a sole-source acquisition, and the money to pay for it will come out of defense working capital funds from fiscal year 2014.

No additional details were immediately available about the types of spare parts that Pratt & Whitney will be providing.