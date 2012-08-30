FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Federal judge bars private arbitrations in Delaware Chancery Court
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
August 30, 2012 / 8:25 PM / 5 years ago

Federal judge bars private arbitrations in Delaware Chancery Court

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A U.S. federal judge ruled on Thursday that Delaware’s Court of Chancery cannot hold arbitration hearings before a sitting judge that are closed to the public, according to court documents.

The court’s five judges were sued by the Delaware Coalition for Open Government, a group that promotes government transparency, for holding what the group said amounted to “secret” hearings to settle large business disputes.

The federal judge hearing the case, Mary McLaughlin of the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, ruled that the arbitration cases cannot be closed to the public.

“The court concludes that the Delaware proceeding functions essentially as a non-jury trial before a Chancery Court judge,” wrote “Because it is a civil trial there is a qualified right of access and this proceeding must be open to the public.”

Reporting By Tom Hals in Wilmington, Del.; Editing by Steve Orlofsky

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.